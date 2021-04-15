Rodney Appiah keen to sustain family’s football legacy

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

The radar has been on the youngster since his earliest stages in the game due to his father. Stephen Appiah is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s legendary players.



Aside from having a highly successful career at club side with the likes of Parma, Juventus and Fenerbache, he also led Ghana to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the country’s history.



His son is aware of the eyes watching him emulate his father’s feat and he admits he needs to work harder while striving to do maintain his father’s legacy.



“I need to work extremely hard because I’m playing with older people, people who are more experienced and stronger than me so I just need to work very very hard,” he told 3Sports in an interview.



“I will try my best to do better than him (my father), play well on the field so that I don’t destroy our name or anything like that.



“He (Stephen Appiah) just keeps telling to have fun on the pitch. that I should just be myself and should not try to be like him,” Rodney Appiah concluded.



