Robin van Persie's volley against Aston Villa best goal I've ever seen - Welbeck

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: goal.com

Danny Welbeck has highlighted Robin van Persie's glorious volley for Manchester United against Aston Villa as the greatest goal he has seen live.



In April 2013, the Dutch attacker scored one of the Premier League's most iconic goals when he connected with Wayne Rooney's lobbed pass and fired into the net for his second in a hat-trick display as United ran out 3-0 winners.



The goal helped the Red Devils go on to claim the Premier League title and Welbeck has told GOAL that it will remain in his mind forever.



"Robin van Persie against Aston Villa. [Wayne] Rooney’s picked the ball up in the middle of the park, played a beautiful ball over the top and it was just falling perfectly for him," he said in the latest episode of Simply the Best. "I could see Robin's eyes just watching the ball and it's just bam! Connected it so sweet. It was just like a thing of beauty and one that I'll never forget."



The Brighton attacker took part in a series of questions alongside his team-mates Tariq Lamptey and Robert Sanchez about the standout moments and players they have encountered throughout their careers.



Asked who the best player he has ever played against is, Welbeck picked ex-Chelsea hero Eden Hazard, saying: "He was like unbelievable. His balance his agility his movement ball manipulation and yeah just being so effective with his dribbling scoring goals, creating goals also pretty much unplayable."



Meanwhile, Lamptey picked a former Liverpool star and a current United maverick as the best he has faced.



"A few players that stood out were probably Sadio Mane when he was at Liverpool and Marcus Rashford as well," he said.