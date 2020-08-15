Sports News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Robin Quaison on Tottenham's radar - Reports

FSV Mainz attacker Robin Quaison

According to reports English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur has expressed interest in FSV Mainz attacker Robin Quaison and will like to sign him this summer.



BILD says Spurs have made contact with Mainz to ask about the Sweden international's situation.



Quaison has a deal to 2021 and the London-based club sees him as a potential backup for star striker Harry Kane.



In a recent interview, the 26-year-old stated that “I'm 100 percent ready,".



"There is nothing that scares me. I like challenges and have the feeling that I could adapt very quickly,"



"I want to play for big teams and win titles," he added.



The former AIK player made 32 league appearances for FSV Mainz 05 scoring 13 goals and providing two assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.