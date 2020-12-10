Sports News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Robert Addo extends Hearts of Oak contract to 2023

Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo

Defender Robert Addo Sowah has signed a new contract at Hearts of Oak that keeps him at the club until 2023.



The centre-back has in the last few years been a key man for the Phobians even though he has not always been a preferred first choice in the team’s starting eleven.



With his high professionalism and display of quality whenever he is called into action, he has managed to establish himself as an asset for the capital-based club.



On the back of successful talks with his representatives and officials of Hearts of Oak, Robert Addo Sowah has inked a new contract with Hearts of Oak that will run until 2023.



This season, the 27-year-old has featured in 2 games in the Ghana Premier League and has so far been impressive.



As the season progresses, he should have a big role to play for the team as they eye enjoying success at the end of the campaign.

