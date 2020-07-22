You are here: HomeSports2020 07 22Article 1013386

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Roads leading to Ghana’s sports stadia to be upgraded- Minister

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta play videoMinister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta


Government is to upgrade all roads leading to Ghana’s sports stadia and other inner roads within the jurisdiction of sports complexes.

This is part of its plan to improve on road infrastructure across the country. For a start, the road leading to the Ghana Football Association and other institutions at Ridge are being asphalted.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta conferred with the GFA boss, Mr Kurt Okraku on their support to football.

More in the video below:

