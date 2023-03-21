Road to Damang 2023: Gold Fields PGA Championship starts with Golden Classic in Tema

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: Nana Prempeh, Contributor

The Golden Classic Golf Tournament is set to tee off on Wednesday 22nd March 2023 at center of the World Golf Club, Tema.



The Championship serves as the first of the four tournaments lined up as qualifiers for the 10th edition of the 2023 Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship in Damang, Western Region later this year.



A total of 80 golfers are looking forward to participate in this tournament for which 37 regular professionals, seven seniors and 36 representing the Quest Tour golfers who are seeking qualification for PGA card being the various categories for three days.



Speaking on Global Sports Preview Show on Power 97.9 FM with Nana Prempeh ‘The British Man’ Professional Golfers Association tournament director Akwesi Prempeh said.



‘The tournament is teeing off this Wednesday and all other sponsored competitions will also follow accordingly this year.



‘The likes of Asantehene, Ghana open, Mahogany Open, Obotan and alll other major tournaments will be played to give Ghana PGA members the confidence and opportunity to improve their games and make good living.



‘We are also happy the new Ghana Golf Association (GGA) president understands that golf is all about the professionals so we are working tirelessly to improve golf to the highest level.



‘Every golfer is trying and working hard to get to the top for that reason we the leaders must do whatever we can to take the sport to the top.



‘We have about 12-14 tournaments we have lined up for the year which is unprecedented in the calendar of Ghana PGA and this year all will be played in Ghana.’



Although the tournament is a qualification one which under normal circumstances should not attract prize money, a total cash of GHC 50, 000.00 is placed on the Golden Classic for players to compete for.



Each of the four tournaments for the qualifiers will have GHC50,000.00 as a prize package making a total of GHC200,000.00.



The 2nd edition of the Ghana PGA Captain's Prize Championship will be the next tournament from 30th March to 4th April 2023.