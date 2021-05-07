Rizespor’s Godfred Donsah ruled out of the season with injury

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah season at Caykur Rizespor in Turkey is overdue to injury.



Donsah, on-loan from Italian side Bologna has been battling injuries for the past two months.



Ahead of Rizespor’s game against Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday, manager Bulent Uygun has disclosed some players season have ended with injuries with the Ghanaian midfielder no exception.



“For our squad, there are those who are injured and close the season. We will take precautions regarding this. Abdullah has pain in his groin. We are in a difficult process”



“We are happy to have collected good points weeks ago. We aim to complete the remaining three matches with the ongoing friends in the best possible way. " he said.