Riyahd Constructions donates to national Paracycling Team

Riyahd Mohammed

Riyahd Constructions Company Limited has donated an undisclosed amount of money to the National Paracycling Team in Accra.



The donation forms part of their support to the para-cycling team following the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Dennis Kweku Moore, General Secretary for the National Paracycling Team, said the donation is part of the company's corporate social responsibility adding that it would go a long way to help the team in fighting the pandemic.



Mr. Moore commended Mr. Riyahd Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Riyahd Constructions for his benevolence noted that the paracycling team was proud of him for his unflinching support to the team.



"Mr Riyahd is an ardent cycling official and was part of Ghana's cycling success in Egypt and Rwanda. He deemed it fit to reach out to a sport that needed more attention and care".



Mr. Riyahd, Who doubles as the Team Manager of the Paracycling National Team (Wheels of fire) is an affable manager and an international businessman, with Riyahd constructions being noted for Estate development and land advice.

