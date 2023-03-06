Rio Ferdinand claims Thomas Partey would admit Casemiro is better than him

Sports News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has stated that if Arsenal's Thomas Partey were to appear on his show, 'Vibe With Five', the midfielder would admit that Manchester United's Casemiro is a better player than him.



The two defensive midfielders have been the subject of a constant debate among fans, with many believing that they are two of the best in the world.



Ferdinand stated that while Partey is a good player, he is not on the same level as Casemiro, who has adapted quickly to the Premier League and has transformed Manchester United's midfield.



He believes that Partey himself would acknowledge Casemiro's superiority.



The ongoing debate has been a hot topic among fans, with both Arsenal and Manchester United supporters defending their respective players.



While Partey took some time to prove his worth in an Arsenal shirt, he has now established himself as a key player for the Gunners.



Despite this, Ferdinand is adamant that there is only one winner in the debate.



In an interview with Arsenal fan Joel Beya on his YouTube channel, he said: "Partey's a good player. He ain't Casemiro, trust me! And if we have Partey on this show one day, he will say, 'Joel [Beya], don't do this to me, man'".