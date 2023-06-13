Rio Ferdinand and Mario Balotelli smoke peace pipe after 12 years

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Former Manchester United skipper Rio Ferdinand and former Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli sat on the same platform as pundits for the final of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League held in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10.



The duo also took time to address their infamous feud which occurred in the 2011 FA Cup semi-final.



Though City won 1-0 over United at Wembley, Ferdinand took offence and furiously confronted Balotelli for celebrating the victory in front of the United fans at the end of the whistle.



Following the intervention of goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar and a few teammates, Ferdinand was restrained, while City boss Roberto Mancini also stepped in to call for calm.



After over a decade, the two rivals found themselves in the same room as part of BT Sport’s coverage of the Champions League final and they warmly embraced each other before stepping out for work.



When quizzed for an insight on what transpired on the day 12 years after, Ferdinand revealed why he went for a grab on Balotelli.



'Mario was celebrating after the game in front of our fans and I took offence and wasn't happy,' he said. 'He was cool under pressure.', he told the Dailymail



Balotelli responded and said: 'I was celebrating towards their fans and understood why they got angry. It happened on the pitch and finished on the pitch.'



Former English centre-back Joleon Lescott added: 'Mario was brilliant at winding up opposition players and fans.'



In his previous reaction, Ferdinand admitted he wanted to 'kill' Balotelli.



Speaking on his FIVE Youtube Channel with former City legend Vincent Kompany, he said: 'That semi-final, that was the moment when I thought "OK they are here to stay".



'That was when Balotelli, remember what happened after the game? I wanted to kill him that day.



'I got on with him but at that moment in time... he was celebrating and giving gestures to our fans.'



Balotelli played for both City and Inter Milan during his rollercoaster career and went on to win the treble under Jose Mourinho during his stay with the La Beneamata.



