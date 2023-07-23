Right to Dream wins Gothia Cup for the sixth time

Sports News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In an inspiring display of talent, dedication, and sheer excellence, Ghana's Right to Dream Academy has once again emerged victorious, clinching the prestigious Gothia Cup B17 category for an unprecedented sixth time.



The academy's young football prodigies showcased their extraordinary skills on the international stage, solidifying their reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the world of youth football.



Leading to the championship game, Right To Dream had only given up one goal while scoring 17 goals.



Early on, the Stockholm team scored the first goal. Jonah Kusi-Asare of AIK received a wonderful through-pass at his feet, and he raced past the final defender before firing the ball into the goal.



Right to Dream increased the tempo and began to attack AIK. The Ghanaian team ultimately found a way through and was able to score.



Right To Dream scored their second goal of the game with just a few minutes remaining by promptly converting a corner. Right To Dream could win their sixth Gothia Cup championship thanks to the final score of 2-1.