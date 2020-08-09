Sports News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Right to Dream Academy warns public about fake recruitment and trials

File photo

Right to Dream Academy has described as fake a recruitment form circulating on social media.



The Old Akrade-based institution has warned the public to be mindful of fraudsters who have advertised



''It has come to our attention that some are misusing our name and work to frame others. This case has been reported to the police. Please be aware that RTD does not charge any fees or money for our recruitment, trials or admission processes; All is free,'' a statement read.



''Please do not pay or contact any person at ''Right to Dream FC (FAKE)'' and be sure to look for the blue mark of authenticity after our name on all our social media platforms.



''We are not recruiting at the moment. Updates on recruitment and trials will be shared on our official Facebook page ''Right To Dream (@RIGHTTODREAM) and Instagram page Right2Dream.''

