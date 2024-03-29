Right to Dream Academy founder Tom Vernon happy for youngster Francis Abu after impressive Black Stars debut

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Founder of Right to Dream Academy, Tom Vernon has expressed his excitement over Francis Abu’s Black Stars debut.



The Cercle Brugge midfielder was part of the Ghana squad that assembled for the March international break.



The talented youngster featured in both friendly matches against the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Cranes of Uganda.



Reacting to the performance of Francis Abu in the two matches, Tom Vernon said he was impressed.



“Our latest Right to Dream Black Star Abu Francis had a very impressive debut. Extremely happy for him.



“We now have over 50 graduates to have played international football in the last decade,” Tom Vernon said in a post on LinkedIn.



After his impressive debut for the Black Stars, Francis Abu is expected to be part of the Ghana squad that will assemble for the June international break.



During that break, the Black Stars will face off with their counterparts from Mali and Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.