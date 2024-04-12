Rideafrique set to empower women cyclists in Africa

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The co-founder of Rideafrique, Martha M. Agu, has disclosed measures outlined to empower female cyclists across the country and Africa.



She made the disclosure in an interview with the media at the 4th edition of the Accra Criterium at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to her, women bring a unique perspective and approach to the game, adding diversity and vibrancy to the cycling community.



"We want more girls in the game; cycling girls are powerful. It's time to break the stereotype that cycling is a male-dominated sport. Women have proven time and again that they are just as capable, if not more, of excelling in this physically demanding and mentally challenging activity. Cycling is not only about strength and speed; it requires strategy, resilience, and determination," she stated.



She, however, revealed that suitable training programs would be put in place for female cyclists.



"By encouraging more girls to participate, we would create a supportive and inclusive environment that empowers them to pursue their passion for cycling. When girls embrace cycling, they embark on a journey of personal growth and empowerment," she added.



Rideafrique Accra Criterium is an annual cycling event aimed at celebrating and unearthing both male and female cyclists across Africa.



The 4th edition, which came off in Accra on March 30, attracted over 200 riders from Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Liberia.