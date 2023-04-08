Richmond Owusu provides assist in MSK Zilina's defeat to Podbrezová

Sports News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian player, Richmond Owusu provided an assist in MŠK Žilina's 3-2 defeat to Podbrezová on Friday in the Slovakian top flight.



The away side started the game very well in the cold weather. A beautiful direct kick from defender Adams Kopas slipped into the top corner of the goal to make it 1-0.



The home team had the ball more often, and only in the 18th minute did they threaten more seriously, when Grešák's shot cross-whistled through our five for a corner.



The second goal for the yellow-green team came in the 32nd minute when Roland Galčík brought the ball out, ideally moved it to Richmond Owusu, who charged it with a reverse pass to Kristián Bari, who safely turned his shot into a goal.



Podbrezová grabbed a goal in the 35th minute through Mikulas Bakala. He passed the ball into the net after a corner kick.



Patrik Blahut and Christophe Kabongo scored in the 51st and 65th minute respectively for the home side.



Richmond Owusu was substituted in the 63rd minute. Henry Addo came on in the 63rd minute and Benson Anang came on in the 81st minute.