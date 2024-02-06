Richmond Lamptey reluctant to sign new deal at Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey is reluctant to sign a contract extension at the club, according to multiple media reports.



The Black Stars midfielder has six months left on his current contract with reports suggesting he's dragging his feet to sign a new deal.



Lamptey has become a subject of interest for several clubs in Africa and Europe due to his swashbuckling performance for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing campaign.



An earlier report suggested Libyan giants Al-Ta’awon has expressed interest in signing the former Inter Allies midfielder.



According to Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Kotoko’s effort to extend the contract of the highly-rated midfielder has proven futile.



It's unclear why the intelligent midfielder is reluctant to continue his stay at the club.



Lamptey was part of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where the West African giants bow out at group stage.