Richmond Lamptey makes Ghana Premier League exciting – Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has commended Richmond Lamptey’s outstanding performance with the Porcupines this season, saying he is one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League.



The 26-year-old central midfielder earned a spot in the 27-man squad list as announced by Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton on Monday morning.



Lamptey is one of the three local players to have made the final 27-man squad for the continental tournament.



Speaking about Lamptey’s call up, Ogum asserted the former Inter Allies midfielder makes the Ghanaian top-flight exciting with his deft touches.



“I think his game understanding, his ability to identify situations on the field and apply the right decisions makes him unique, that is what he is been doing to help Kumasi Asante Kotoko as a team. I see him to be a genius”



“Lamptey makes the league exciting with his deft touches, these are what he’s done over the seasons he’s played on the local scene and that has caught the attention of the numerous supporters who watch the local league”



“I think with the right support, Lamptey can rise to the highest level in football, and I am saying this because of his high sense of discipline.



There’s one thing I like about, the humility it comes with when you are correcting him on something, even though he is the best or one of the best in the local league.



The receptive nature of his body language tells it all and for me I think with this he can go far”



Ghana has already opened camp in Kumasi and will engage Namibia in the friendly on January 8, 2024, before leaving for Abidjan two days later.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.