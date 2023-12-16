Richmond Lamptey is a better player than Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo – Charles Taylor

Sports News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana football legend, Charles Taylor has justified why Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey must be included in Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Following his superb performance against Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the Super Clash, football fans, politicians and pundits have called for the inclusion of the former Inter Allies star in Ghana's squad for the tournament.



Taylor, who played for both Hearts of Oak and Kotoko argued that Lamptey is a better player than some of the players who are likely to be in the AFCON squad.



He also insisted that Lamptey’s ball-carrying and passing abilities are above that of Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo who per Chris Hughton’s latest call-up is part of the squad, adding that Black Stars have a dearth of players in the profile of Lamptey and that Chris Hughton should be thankful that Lamptey has found form at this crucial time.



“His footballing skills are a bit different from what we have now and that’s why I believe that he’s ahead of the pack. I believe he can get a position in the Black Stars because any coach who is determined to win something will like him," he told Angel TV.



“I believe he is far ahead of Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo because of his ball-carrying and passing abilities. He has a way of finding strikers with the ball and making them enjoy his play.



“There some players in the Ghana Premier League who play like those abroad. He can play with the Black Stars players. We’ve been complaining about the quality of midfielders and now we have been lucky to find a player in the Ghana Premier League.”



Meanwhile, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the Black Stars is expected to name a 55-man provisional squad for the tournament with the final squad expected to be named on January 3.