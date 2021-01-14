Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scribbles emotional farewell to Red Star Belgrade

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom left Red Star Belgrade following the expiration of his contract

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom has written an emotional farewell message to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.



Boakye-Yiadom joined the Serbian giants in the 2017/18 season and has left the club with his name written in the history books following his remarkable achievements.



He had a difficult start to the 2020/21 campaign due to his recurring injury situation but managed to make eight appearances, scored two goals and registered three assists.



The 27-year-old has ended his stay with Red Star after four seasons and said he is happy to have made history with the club.



In his latest Instagram post, the sharp-shooter thanked the club for helping him achieve his dreams.



What an amazing journey with one of the best clubs I played @crvenazvezdafk ....when u are moving out from an amazing family like this you can not stay silent but rather show love and appreciation to all that made my life in @crvenazvezdafk special ...A very big thank u goes to Miodrag Bosovic ...who requested for me ...an amazing Coach ....and my Sheva or 6 against 2 Coach who helped to make me more wild in scoring ....@Vladanmilojevic he was really an amazing I can say full story of him ...I salute you @vladanmilojevic_ ...and to finish with one of the most prolific footballers of football history @dejanstankovic ...a warrior ...a Coach who empowers both senior and young players to get to the level that they are meant to go ... I salute you @dejanstankovic ...Thanks a lot to Ivica Pablovic ...an amazing man who did all his best to see me content and satisfy with all I needed thanks once again ....to speak of my team mates will be like the 300 Spartans or the year of Mourinho at inter ...discipline ...dedication ...love and humility that helped me to achieve any goal that I scored as a player at @crvenazvezdafk .... my team mates both old players and new once I salute u all God will grant u all of you what u deserve ...thanks ....one love to the Medical stuff ...I salute ..... @crvenazvezdafk Fans made scoring my hobby ....food and drink ...the amazing support from these amazing and loving fans gingered my spirit in a different way ....I greet everyone who support and love @crvenazvezdafk ...it’s your player and brate Bocko who takes this time to thank everyone in the country of Serbia and @crvenazvezdafk for all the care and love and support u have given me all these years even in times of injuries ....I love you all dearly and I hope that the God who brought me to you ...will take both country and Club higher and higher ....Thanks to everyone .....BOCKO God bless Ghana God bless Serbia.



He plundered 60 goals in 104 games in all competitions across two stints.