Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scores hat-trick in Selangor's 11-2 thrashing of Kelantan FC

Sports News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored a hat-trick to lead Selangor FC to a big win against Kelantan FC in the Malaysian Super League.



Boakye-Yiadom, who started and lasted the entire duration, netted three times in the second half as the visitors thumped their host 11-2.



A brace from Ayron and as well as strikes from Sharul Nazeem and Orozco saw Selangor head into the break with a four-goal lead.



After the break Boakye-Yiadom extended the lead in the 48th minute before Ayron completed his hat-trick o the hour mark.



In a devastating end to the game, the Ghana international netted twice to add Faisal Halim's brace and Ayron's fourth of the match.



Boakye-Yiadom's compatriot Lawrence Agyarkwa was a second half substitute while defender Richmond Ankrah missed the game due to injury.



The former Juventus forward joined Selangor in the summer transfer window after a shirt spell in Libya.