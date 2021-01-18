Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Richmond Boakye Yiadom opens up on 2013 AFCON injury saga

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, has revealed why he couldn’t play any game at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations held in South Africa.



The 27-year old was in top form heading into that AFCON tournament after a good season with Italian side Sassuolo.



Boakye Yiadom scored during the Black Stars preparatory games heading into the tournament but unfortunately twisted his ankle in training.



According to him, a collision with Black Stars defender John Boye ended his dreams of playing in the tournament.



Explaining that unfortunate incident to Happy Sports host Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9 FM he stated,



“The 2013 AFCON, anybody who watched me, saw that I was playing well. In our last game before we flew to South Africa I collided with John Boye and he sat on my leg that was the end”.



He also debunked reports that he carried the injury to camp only to go play table tennis without kicking a ball.



“I never carried any injury to camp. I was in top form playing well at club level before joining the national team”



Boakye-Yiadom added that he was destined to do great things at the tournament but the injury cut off his dreams.



“I knew God wanted to use me to do something in that tournament but unfortunately something happened”.



Ghana lost to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals in the tournament