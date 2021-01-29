Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom offers advise on how Black Stars can win Afcon

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghanaian striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has offered advice on how the Black Stars can end the 38 years African Cup of Nations [Afcon] trophy drought.



Ghana last won the continent's most prestigious tournament in 1982 and has struggled to end the jinx despite playing in three different finals.



Charles Akonnor, who is the head coach of the side has been tasked to win the ultimate in Cameroon in the next edition in 2022.



But to achieve this feat, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom believes that the team must unite and be disciplined.



“I have been telling my guys that Ghana will win the AFCON and when they ask me why I tell them it is because the players feel enough is enough and it is time for us to win it," he told Citi FM.



"Whenever I speak or chat with the boys, most of them say that this time no joke and we should win the cup. And if you have this unity and drive, you can succeed. What you need is unity and discipline,” he said.



Ghana needs just a point to seal their qualification for the tournament.



The team will play South Africa and Sao Tome Principe on March 22 and March 30 respectively in their Group C fixtures.