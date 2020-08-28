Sports News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Richlord Ennin cameos in Zalgiris' Europa League win

Ghanaian winger, Richlord Ennin

Ghanaian winger, Richlord Ennin, put up a decent performance as Lithuanian outfit, Zalgiris Vilnius recorded a fairly comfortable 2-0 win over Paide on Thursday.



Ennin came on in the 81st minute and played well during his limited minutes. The appearance was his first in the competition.



The 21-year-old attacker is on loan from Latvian club Spartak Jurmala in his search to improve his skills on the pitch. He caused a few problems for the defenders during the win and helped maintain the cushion.



He was born in Canada and has represented them in the youth level but is eligible for the Black Stars.

