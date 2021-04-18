Richie Laryea grabs consolation goal for Toronto FC in MLS season opener against Montreal Impact

Soccer News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Canadian born Ghanaian Richie Laryea opened his goalscoring account in the 2021 MLS season for Toronto FC in their defeat to rivals Montreal Impact.



The 26-year-old scored from a brilliant solo effort, taking on two defenders before firing home for his side's second in the 4-2 defeat to fellow Canadians.



Laryea has now scored on an opening day for the second consecutive season in Major League Soccer.



Montreal Impact wasted no time in grabbing the opener after Mason Toye netted in just three minutes before Romell Quioto doubled the lead after 25 minutes.



But Toronto FC halved the deficit from a retaken penalty through Mark Delgado at the stroke of half-time.



Former Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama restored Montreal's two-goal lead after the break. Djordje Mihailovic then put the game beyond Toronto with his side's fourth.



However, with two minutes left, Richie Laryea skillfully beat his marker before slaloming into the box to reduce the deficit.