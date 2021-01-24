Sports News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Richard Yeboah powers Dynamo Dresden to top of Bundesliga III table

German-born Ghanaian forward, Richard Yeboah

German-born Ghanaian forward, Richard Yeboah, was on target for Dynamo Dresden in their thrilling victory over Kaiserslautern in the Bundesliga III on Saturday.



The 23-year-old scored in the 74th minute to keep the scoreline at 3-3 before Phillip Hosiner grabbed the winner with eight minutes left.



Kenny Redondo gave Kaiserslautern a 13th-minute lead before Christoph Darfener levelled on 32 minutes.



Dynamo Dresden shot into the lead at the stroke of half time through Hosiner.



But Kaiserslautern returned from the break much stronger and levelled immediately through Marvin Pourié.



The visitor then added their third following a clinical strike from Kenny Redondo.



Richard Yeboah made sure it was 3-3 with 15 minutes left before Hosiner completed his brace with the winner.



The victory sends them top of the Bundesliga III table as they continue their push for a return to the Bundesliga II.