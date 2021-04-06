Richard Senanu, Michael Vinicius named in Asante Kotoko's 18-man squad for Bechem clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Baretto has named midfielder Richard Senanu and Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius to the squad for the match outstanding match against Bechem United on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.



Senanu is returning to the team for the first time in two and a half years, having been out following an injury he picked up in the CAF Confederation Cup match against Zesco in 2019.



He was a last-minute pick for the game after Naby Keita failed a late fitness test.



Meanwhile, Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius is joining the matchday squad for the first time since arriving in the second transfer window.



The game was originally scheduled for February 25 but had to be canceled after a heavy downpour at the Accra sports stadium.



The match has however been moved to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium after the FA granted Kotoko permission to move to Obuasi.



Below is the 18 man squad for the game:



