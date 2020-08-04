Soccer News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Richard Osei Agyemang delighted to renew his contract with Ashantigold

Richard Osei Agyemang

Defender Richard Osei Agyemang has expressed joy in extending his contract with Ashantigold after penning a new three year deal with the club.



The 25-year old signed a new contract after a success three years with the Aboakese lads.



“After spending three seasons with the club, I am really excited to renew my contract. I am having great expectations. I am excited to accept this offer to stay at Ashantigold so that I can contribute to the success of the club," he told the club's website.



Osei Agyemang just recovered from an injury he picked up during the 2019/20 season which has been wiped off due to the coronavirus pandemic.



He made only five appearances before the season was truncated.



However, he is expected to play a key role in AshantiGold's campaign in this season's CAF Confederation Cup.



The petite defender joined the Miners from rivals Asante Kotoko in 2017.









