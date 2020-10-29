Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Richard Ofori wants to emulate Manuel Neuer

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori says the one goalkeeper he looks up to is Germany and Bayern Munich shot-stopper, Manuel Neuer.



Ofori, a deputy Black Stars skipper has signed the dotted lines on a 3-year deal with South African footy giants Orlando Pirates.



The former Wa All-Stars goalie has been speaking to Orlando Pirates’ official TV channel in his first official interview as a Buccaneer.



According to him, Neuer is one goalkeeper he has much admiration for and always seeks to model his game around him.



At 34 years, Neuer is a celebrated goalkeeper at both club and country winning all the top trophies. He is a 2-time UEFA Champions League winner with Bayern Munich and also won the World Cup with Germany at the 2014 showpiece in Brazil.



Touching on Manuel Neuer, Ofori said, “I look up to Manuel Neuer from Germany. the way he plays, he commands his area very well, and he defends for the team when they need him. And then the way he plays a high line.



“I want to be like him and I hope that one day I can play like that because he is a very good goalkeeper and very vocal. I wish I can play like him.





