Richard Ofori visits Black Stars training in Johannesburg

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Injured Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori visited his international teammates at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.



The Orlando Pirates No.1 has been sidelined after picking up an injury and was stretchered off during their CAF Champions League clash against ES Setif in Accra.



Ofori watched the Black Stars contingent been put through the paces by head coach CK Akonnor in their final training session.



Ghana will face the Bafana Bafana on Thursday at 4 pm local time.



They need to avoid defeat to secure qualification with a game to spare. But, should the Black Stars lose, they can redeem themselves against whipping boys, Sao Tome and Principe in Accra on Sunday.



Ghana have nine points – the same as Sudan and South Africa, but the Black Stars remain top of the group due to their better head-to-head record against the two countries.