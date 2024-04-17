Richard Ofori to replace Nigeria’s goalie Stanley Nwabali at Chippa United

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

South African club, Chippa United have set sights on Ghanaian goalkeeper, Richard Ofori as a replacement for their Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali who is expected to leave the club.



Nwabali has been linked with moves away from the South African league, and Chippa United have identified the Orlando Pirates goalie as his replacement.



The 27-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper gained fame after his splendid performance for the Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Saudi club, El-Ettifaq and English Championship outfit, Queens Park Rangers are among the clubs linked with the shot-stopper.



Richard Ofori’s contract with Orlando Pirates is set to expire this summer, and it is expected that he will move on, with Chippa United potentially becoming his next home.



