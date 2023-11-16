Richard Ofori should be Ghana’s number 1 goalkeeper - Ali Jarrah ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international goalkeeper Ali Jarrah wants Richard Ofori restored as the first-choice goalkeeper of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



The four-time African champions have experimented with several goalkeepers in recent times but none of them has been able to make the position their own.



Ofori, who plies his trade for Orlando Pirates in South Africa was Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper before losing his spot due to injury setbacks.



Jojo Wollacot, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Danlad Ibrahim and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen have all been experimented but none of them have been able to convince Ghanaians.



With many football fanatics expressing concern about the goalkeeping department, Ali Jarrah in an interview with Connect FM suggested that Richard Ofori should be restored as number goalkeeper for the national team considering his worth of experience in the game.



“Left to me alone, Richard Ofori should be our number one goalkeeper because he is tried and tested, we have tried him and he has understudied our former goalkeepers before becoming our number one goalkeeper.



“When Richard Kingston left, we had a problem with our goalkeeping department and Ofori brought stability.



“Let us not judge the goalkeepers with the friendly games we have played.



“Once we have our number one and he is still around, we have to stop the try and error and bring him in and if he fails to live up to expectations, then we change him,” he said in an interview with Connect 97.1 FM.



“The goalkeeping department is different from the other department and we always need experience, like someone who can control the back four,”.



The Black Stars will host Madagascar in the opening 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17 before travelling to Moroni for the second group game against Comoros four days later.