Richard Ofori set to return from injury in two weeks time

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Black Stars number 1 goalkeeper Richard Ofori has not been ruled out completely for the season as his club Orlando Pirates expects him to recover in the next fortnight.



The former Wa All Stars shot stopper has not played actively since sustaining an injury on March 10 this year in a CAF Confederations cup fixture against ES Setif played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He was carried off on a stretcher after a injuring himself in that game and has been on the treatment table but he is expected back before the season ends.



Coach Josef Zinnbauer says the player is recovering earnestly and expects to see him back before the season ends.



“Ofori is not completely out of the season I think with luck he will be available in the next maybe two weeks he will come back to training to see his condition,” Zinbauer told his club’s media.



Richard Ofori prior to his injury was in fine form the Soweto giants keeping seven clean sheets in fifteen league games,