Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Richard Ofori's injury not serious – Orlando Pirates

The injury sustained by goalkeeper Richard Ofori in Orlando Pirates' Caf Confederation Cup clash against Algerian side ES Setif is not serious.



This means Ofori is likely to be available for the Black Stars qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe this month.



This was reported by Ghanaian sports journalist, Benedict Owusu on Twitter, Thursday morning.



Ofori, 27, was stretchered off after pulling a muscle in the 15th minute of the match played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday night.



Initially, there were fears that the injury was a serious one and that Ofori will play no part in the games.



However, after speaking with the head coach of South African side Josef Zinnbauer, Benedict tweeted: “he [Ofori] will not be out for long and is likely to be available for the Black Stars in two weeks’ time for the qualifiers."



Ghana will play South Africa on March 25 and then three days later host Sao Tome and Principe.



The Black Stars, who are currently first in the qualification Group C, will secure their place in Cameroon with a point from two games.





Yesterday after the game I asked the Orlando Pirates coach the extent of injury to Goalkeeper Richard Ofori.



Good news is that he will not be out for long and is likely to be available for the Black Stars in two weeks time for the qualifiers pic.twitter.com/NFNgDSn8c1 — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) March 11, 2021