Richard Ofori returns to Orlando Pirates training after dreadful 2023 AFCON campaign

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori is back in full first-team training with Orlando Pirates in a comeback after a forgettable 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.



The 30-year-old showcased his dedication in the training sessions, captured in the picture gallery posted by the South African Premier League club on Friday.



Ofori is gearing up for action as Orlando Pirates fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming match on February 13, marking the return of the South African league from its break for the second round.



During the AFCON 2023 with Ghana, Ofori faced a challenging tournament marred by a costly mistake in Ghana's final group game against Mozambique, leading to their elimination. The Black Stars finished third in a tough group that included Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



With a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde and consecutive 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique, Ghana's bid for a spot in the Round of 16 was thwarted.



This marked the second consecutive AFCON where the Black Stars exited at the group stages without securing a victory, prolonging Ghana's quest for a fifth AFCON title to 42 years.



As Ofori resumes training with Orlando Pirates, the goalkeeper aims to put the setbacks behind him and get his first league minutes in the second half of the South African league season.