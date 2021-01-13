Sports News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Richard Ofori regains fitness for Orlando Pirates after 4 week injury lay-off

Orlando Pirates No.1 goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

Orlando Pirates No.1 goalkeeper Richard Ofori is fit to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 in the DStv Premiership.



The Ghana international recently suffered an injury and has missed their last three matches in all competitions.



His last performance dates back to 16 December 2020 when he was between the sticks in the 1-0 win over Chippa United.



But the Buccaneers say the 27-year-old has recovered and available for selection.



"Richard Ofori has recovered," the club's media officer Thandi Merafe is quoted by Soccer Laduma.



Ofori joined Pirates this season after impressive displays for fellow Premiership side Maritzburg United.



He has replicated those performances and emerged first choice of coach Josef Zinnbauer.