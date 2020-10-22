Sports News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Richard Ofori must stay focus and discipline to succeed at Orlando Pirates - Fatau Dauda

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori

A former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has urged Richard Ofori to stay focused to succeed at the club.



Richard Ofori, formerly of Maritzburg United has joined the Buccaneers on a three-year deal.



Dauda who was with Pirates for the 2013 and 2014 season is convinced that his former national team colleague has the qualities to succeed at a club.



“The main thing Ofori has to do is to focus a hundred percent on the game," Dauda, who now plays for Legon Cities told Citi Sports.



“When he plays well the fans will love him."



“South Africans know and understand football sometimes you can play well and lose and they will still applaud you."



“There shouldn’t be pressure on him at all because this is a new era altogether."



“Looking at things from afar I can tell that he will succeed."



“He should just focus and not think about pressure," he added."

