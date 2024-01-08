Richard Ofori leads, Dede Ayew benched: See Black Stars lineup for Namibia friendly

Sports News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of preparations for Ghana’s participation in the upcoming 2023 AFCON, the Black Stars are set to take on Namibia in a friendly game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Ghana’s head coach, Chris Hughton, has made a selection of 11 players, led by goalkeeper Richard Ofori to start the game.



While Jordan Ayew joins Inaki Williams in attack, his brother, Andre Ayew will be on the bench with other players including Majed Ashmeru, Osman Bukari, Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Salisu.



The match is being played behind closed doors.



Ghana has been placed in Group B together with Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique for the 2023 AFCON set to be held in Ivory Coast from 13 January–11 February 2024.



See the lineup below:



