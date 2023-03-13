Richard Kingson to be sacked as Black Stars goalkeepers' coach

Sports News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Former Ghana international, Richard Kingson could lose his job as the Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer according to Graphic Sports reports.



Chris Hughton who is the new Black Stars coach is said to have made a few changes to the technical team which could see a new goalkeepers' trainer and video analyst come in.



According to an undisclosed source, a meeting between Hughton and the Ghana Football Association hierarchy was held to finalize the proposed changes, which could see Kingson and Awal Kamin, the video analyst lose their jobs.



The GFA source told Graphic Sports, “Maybe, having been with the team for almost a year as technical advisor, I suspect Chris Hughton may have analysed the technical team and, therefore, knows its inadequacies which may have informed his recommendations to strengthen the technical department as he takes over.”



The source also mentioned that Ameenu Shadow, General Manager of Dreams FC, is likely to replace Henry Mantey as the new Team Manager of the Black Stars.



GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed that Hughton has made recommendations but refused to comment further on the reported changes to the technical team.



Twum said, “I’m aware he has made some recommendations in his technical department but I can’t say anything until he is unveiled. I believe every concern would be addressed at his unveiling so I think we must wait for that day to know everything about the team."



Chris Hughton is set to be unveiled on March 20 in Kumasi ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.



The game will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23, with the return leg in Luanda four days later.



