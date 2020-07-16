Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Richard Kingson reveals truth behind his Turkish name

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson, has finally revealed how he got the name "Faruk Gursoy" whilst playing in Turkey.



Kingson, speaking on Max TV's Black Stars Classics - World Cup Edition, said he earned the name when he joined Galatasaray.



The shot stopper clarified that the name was actually a combination of the names of former club President Faruk Suren and his Vice, Ergun Gursoy respectively.



"When I got to Galatasaray, there was already a policy where only 3 foreign players could be fielded in a team. So the Galatasaray managment made me naturalise as a Turk and then joined the names Faruk and Gursoy; so that is how I got that name."



Kingson admitted that the numerous stories surrounding his name change and potential repercussions were distractions but he kept his focus on just playing football.

