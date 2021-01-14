Soccer News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Richard Kingson returns to Great Olympics as goalkeeper's trainer

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Kingson

Former Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingston has joined Accra Great Olympics as their goalkeeper's trainer.



The former Blackpool shot-stopper joined the Wonder Club on Wednesday at the La McDan Park and took the goalkeepers through some training.



He has the task of improving the performance of the goalkeepers.



Kingston joins the backroom staff of Yaw Preko who is now the interim manager of the club.



Preko, who was named as the interim coach of the club on Monday.



Annor Walker, who is the head coach of the side has not been in the dugout for the past weeks. The club has, however, confirmed that the veteran is on sick leave.



As Footballghana.com reported, Walker doesn't look likely to the club as the head coach of the club.



Preko is assisted by a former player of the club, Godwin Attram.



Kingston is also a former player of the club playing from 1995 to 1996 before joining Turkish SuperLig side Galatasaray S.K.