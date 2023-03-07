Richard Kingson makes bold AFCON 2024 prediction for Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars goalkeeper’s trainer, Richard Kingson has stressed that he is confident Ghana will win the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The next AFCON tournament was scheduled to be played in 2023 but has been rescheduled to early 2024.



Speaking to Akoma FM, Richard Kingson has shared that he is confident the Black Stars will finally end the long drought at the tournament to conquer the continent.



Meanwhile, the ex-Black Stars goalkeeper has called on Ghanaians to support the team and the new technical team.



“I will tell Ghanaians to exercise patience and support the team. Yes, everyone has his choice of players but we must all support those the coaches will select.



“I am a man of faith and I know we are going to qualify for the next Afcon and also looking forward that Ghana wins the trophy. For the qualification, I know we will secure it but I'm also thinking about winning the Afcon and bringing the Cup home.



“We have to work towards it and surely with faith Ghana will win it,” Richard Kingston said.



Later this month, Ghana will take on Angola in a doubleheader encounter of the qualifiers for the next AFCON tournament.