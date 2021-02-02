Boxing News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Richard Commey returns to the ring on February 13

Former IBF Lightweight Champion, Richard Commey

One of Ghana’s world title hopefuls, Richard Oblitey Commey, will mount the ring once again on Valentine's eve to face Dominican opponent, Jackson Marinez, at The Bubble, MGM Grand in Las Vegas.



The former IBF champion is making a return to the ring after a one-year layoff after losing his world title to Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden.



As the last boxer to have won a world title for Ghana, a lot rests on the shoulders of Commey who is committed to climbing his way up for another world title shot.



Jackson Marinez who has lost just once in 20 fights in his career is a tough opponent for the Ghanaian, but Commey can weather the storm having risen on the back of similar setbacks to glory.



Having learnt his lessons after defeats to Robert Easter Jr and Dennis Shafikov, the boxer from Accra, Ghana, stands a chance of reclaiming his lost glory once again.



Commey has been in the gym training in the US with his coaches after ending his vacation in Ghana in August 2020.



After a sparring training session last week, Commey wrote on Instagram, “Great rounds in the bank with these guys today. Thank you for the quality sparring, loved it.”



At 33-years-old, the Ghanaian would face his 30-year-old opponent who lost his only fight last year to Rolando Romero for an interim WBA title.



However, the Dominican who has enjoyed 19 consecutive wins before his last fight, would be looking forward to making amends in his fight against Richard Commey.