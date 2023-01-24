Richard Commey promises to make Ghana proud in fight against Jose Ramirez

Boxing News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Ghana’s former world champion, Richard Commey, has promised to make Ghana proud when he mounts the ring to face America’s Jose Ramirez at the Save Mart Centre in Fresno, California, in March.



Commey will face Ramirez in the World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight championship eliminator on March 25, 2023.



Commey, whose last fight ended in a split draw against Jose Pedraza, is hopeful of getting a win this time.



“I want to thank my team for putting me on the path to fulfilling my dream of becoming a two-weight world champion.



“I also want to thank Bob Arum and Top Rank for once again showing faith in me by allowing me to headline against a formidable opponent in Jose Ramirez.



“I’m up for the challenge, and I intend to make Ghana and all my fans around the world proud,” Commey told boxingscene.com



Ramirez's (27-1, 17 KOs) last fight was in March last year in a unanimous decision win over former two-weight world champion Jose Pedraza.



