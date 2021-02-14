Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Richard Commey knocks out Jackson Marinez in round 6

Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey took a giant step towards a world title bout with victory over Jackson Marinez at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, United States of America.



Commey handed his Dominican opponent a round six knockout to put himself in the frame for the world a title shot.



Commey’s authority in the bout commenced right from the first round as he took the fight to his opponent.



He landed some great point-scoring punches as he strategically prepared for the all-important opportunity to send his opponent to the canvass.



The chance came in the sixth round and Commey made the best of it with a powerful blow that floored his opponent.



The bout was Commey’s first since December 2019 when he lost to Teofimo Lopez in a world title bout at the same venue.



Interestingly the same Lopez was at the venue to support Commey which is not surprising because the pair have maintained a good relationship since that bout.





Speaking ahead of this bout, Commey said he remains confident of winning another world title.



“It’s time for redemption. There’s really nothing for me to prove in this lightweight division but it’s all about me really want to be a two-time world champion. Once I win this fight, there will be a lot of doors opened for me because the lightweight division is packed now,” Commey said.



