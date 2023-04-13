Richard Boadu ruled out of Kotoko's game against Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu has been ruled out of the Reds' trip to Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.



The midfielder has been suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, therefore, will not be available for the matchday 26 fixture.



In his absence, Kotoko have options in Justice Blay and Sherif Mohammed to fill the boots of the skipper at the base of the midfield.



The Porcupine Warriors have are gone two seasons without beating Chelsea in Berekum and would want to end the winless run on Saturday, April 15, 2023.



Asante Kotoko, who are in pursuit of a back-to-back league triumph are currently sitting five points behind leader Aduana Stars.



The Reds are 4th on the Ghana Premier League standings with 39 points after 25 matches into the campaign. Whereas Berekum Chelsea occupy the 8th position with 34 points.





