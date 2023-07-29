Richard Boadu has paid his dues at Asante Kotoko - Nana Kwame Dankwah

Sports News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko Vice Chairman of the National Circles Committee (NCC), Nana Kwame Dankwah has praised Richard Boadu following his departure.



The 28-year-old has joined Libyan side, Al Ahly SC as confirmed by Kotoko.



Boadu was a live wire as the Porcupine Warriors annexed the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Following his move to the Libyan club, Nana Kwame Dankwa praised the player, emphasizing that he has undoubtedly paid his dues to the club.



“He (Richard Boadu) is one of the players who I can say on the local scene has paid his dues, and he is also ageing, and if such opportunities come and they are denied him, it becomes a problem,” Nana Kwame Dankwah told Accra-based Happy FM.



The 25-year-old midfielder joined Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2021/22 season and played a pivotal role in ending the club’s eight-year trophy drought by clinching the Ghana Premier League title.



Asante Kotoko meanwhile are expected to begin pre-season next month ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign which get underway in September later this year.