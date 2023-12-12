Richard Atta's weight becomes talk of the town after Hearts of Oak's defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak suffered a disappointing loss to their arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their recent match, with goalkeeper Richmond Ayi receiving criticism for his performance.



However, it was not just Ayi who faced scrutiny, as his teammate and backup goalkeeper Richard Atta also came under fire.



A video surfaced of Atta consoling a tearful Ayi after the game, but instead of sympathy, many Ghanaians focused on Atta's appearance. With a visible belly and full cheeks, several people questioned his fitness level and how he could be playing for a top-level club.



Many took to social media platform X to share their thoughts, leaving harsh comments about Atta's physique. This incident highlights the pressure athletes face to maintain a certain image, both on and off the field.



Despite the negative comments, it is important to remember that physical fitness comes in different forms and body types. While Atta may not have the lean, muscular build typically associated with professional athletes, he still possesses the skills and abilities necessary to play at a high level.





So he is like the 2nd GK? Wei ye active sportsman? ???????????? https://t.co/moVKwUt6EQ — Magnus (@py_appiah) December 11, 2023