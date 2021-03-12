Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: GNA

Richard Akpokavie outdoors team for GOC’s elective congress

Richard Akpokavie, an aspiring President of the Ghana Olympic Committee

Mr. Richard Akpokavie, an aspiring President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has named his team for the upcoming elective congress of the GOC on Monday, March15, 2021.



The 18-member team contesting for positions in the GOC has 17 men, with one woman, and believed that they were the right persons to lead the Olympic Movement in Ghana for the next four years.



At a short ceremony event held at the GNAT Hall in Accra on Thursday, members of the change movement of the GOC were introduced to the public and the GOC delegates.



The presidential hopeful, Mr. Akpokavie was a former captain of the national male hockey team, the Black Sticks, Vice President of the Ghana Hockey Association and later became President of the Association.



He was a member of the Africa Hockey Federation and currently the only Ghanaian serving on the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).



He has also served as the Secretary-General of the GOC for eight years.



In his team are Mawuko Afadzinu vying for the First Vice President of the GOC. Mawuko is the current Chairman of the Marketing sub-committee of the GOC, President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, and also President of the International Public Relations – Ghana.



The second Vice President position on the team is being contested by President of the Badminton Association of Ghana and current third Vice President of the GOC, Mr. Evans Yeboah whilst Mr. Charles Osei Asibey who was the former Communication Director of the GOC and current President of Ghana Armwrestling Federation vying for the Third Vice President. He is also the General Secretary of the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG).



President of the Ghana Squash Association and former Chef de Mission of the 2019 African Games, Rev. Richmond Quarcoo is also contesting for the Secretary-General position on the Akpokavie ticket while the President of the Ghana Triathlon Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Athletics Association, Mr. Bawa Fuseini also contesting for the Deputy Secretary-General.



Member of the Ghana Olympians Association and former Board Member of the GOC, Mr. Chris Essilfie is vying for the treasurer position while a member of the Ghana Athletics Association, Mr. Christopher Darko Amankwah contests for the assistant treasurer.



According to the GOC Constitution, the positions mentioned above constitute the Executive Board Members.



Other persons vying for Board Member slots on the Team Akpokavie ticket are; Melvin Brown (Karate-do), Iddrisu Gamel (Basketball), Kamal Sulley (Rowing and Canoeing), Dr. K. D. Asante (Hockey), Samuel Ayer (Security Services), George Owusu Ansah (Sports for All), Philip Ameku (Chess), Mrs. Jamirah Mahama (Women in Sports), and Francis Arthur.