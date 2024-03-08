Reverend Obofour ‘shades’ Richard Ofori as he laments selections into national teams

Sports News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Reverend Kwaku Agyei Antwi, alias Reverend Obofour, the Founder and Leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel has thrown subtle shots at Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori while lamenting the favouritism and bias characterizing call-ups to the various national teams.



Delivering a sermon at his church, Reverend Obofour decried the situation, noting that some talented footballers are unable to realize their dreams because they could either not offer bribes or did not know anyone in a position of power.



Reverend Obofour bemoaned that Ghana football, particularly the national teams, are bereft of the stars of yesteryears because call-ups into the teams are heavily compromised.



He bewailed that Ghanaians tend to be the ones who suffer from the actions of these officials as they follow the teams with their hearts in the hope of victory.



“It’s only in Ghana that you could be the most skilful player and still not get a place on the team. You could be the most talented and you will not get a chance because you don’t have someone of influence.



“You will die with your talent while some useless player will be enjoying games with the national teams because he knows someone. You will see a player so bad that even when a ball is going out, he will touch it.



“The actions of the sub-par players bring people so much sadness that their fufu and banku go waste. Meanwhile, we have goalkeepers who are better and more competent but they will select those from privileged homes,” he said.



Richard Ofori drew the ire of Ghanaians during the AFCON after his calamitous clanger led to a corner which gave Mozambique a goal that knocked Ghana out of the tournament.



The Black Stars who were leading 2-0 by the 90th minute, conceded two goals during injury time to draw 2-2.



The result meant that Chris Hughton’s side exited the tournament without winning any of their three group games.



Ghana lost to Cape Verde before drawing 2-all with Egypt and Mozambique in Group B.



