Rev Osei Kofi kicks against 'free Kwesi Nyantakyi' campaign

Former GFA Capo, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ghana football legend, Rev. Osei Kofi has kicked against the petition being sent around by some clubs to implore President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pardon former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, over his prosecution by the state.



A petition which is aimed at seeking presidential clemency for the embattled lawyer is currently being passed around for signatories.



The petition which is the brainchild of Kofi Manu, also known as Blue Boy, a known loyalist of Kwesi Nyantakyi has so far received an overwhelming endorsement from Ghana Premier League, Division One and Women’s league clubs.



But Osei Kofi, in an interview with Graphic Sports said the issue of Nyantakyi was beyond the President and Ghanaians as a whole as he has been banned by FIFA.



He questioned the motive of the petitioners and challenged them to speak to their conscience.



The state dragged Nyantakyi to court after he was caught on video making some statements about the president and also planning to fleece Ghanaian clubs in a sponsorship deal.

